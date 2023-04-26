 Caring for Kids Open House and Collectible Sale – The Suburban Times

Caring for Kids Open House and Collectible Sale

Submitted by Diane Formoso.

On May 6th from 9:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M please come and visit our Center. It is located at 10527 Kendrick S.W., where we are working hard to make a difference in our community. We will be happy to give you a tour! There will be refreshments and you will also have an opportunity to buy a collectible. The money from the donated collectibles will help us purchase school supplies for our three Ready to Learn Events. Be sure and save the date!

For more information contact Diane at 253-279-9777 / carekids@comcast.net

Collectibles include 222 Department 56 retired villages and accessories, dolls and figurines. (cash or check)

