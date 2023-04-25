 Learn about the Warehouse that’s Coming! – The Suburban Times

Learn about the Warehouse that’s Coming!

Submitted by Michelle Mood.

Mega warehouse distribution centers continue to pop up in our communities. A panel discussion and Q&A will take place April 30 (1-3 pm) at Evergreen Tacoma (1210 6th Ave, 98405).

  • The vehicle traffic impacts our health, safety and the climate.
  • Paving countless acres of land reduces our access to trees and wetlands while threatening our aquifers
  • Neighborhoods impacted the most are often already overburdened and formerly redlined.

Join The Conversation 253, and hear from amazing speakers. Learn about the impacts of these distribution centers, those proposed locally, and what we can do to protect our communities.

Panelists include:

  • Sally Perkins
  • Les Pogue Jr
  • Michelle Mood
  • Victorial Lesitman
  • Dr. Annemare Dooley

Learn more and register here.

