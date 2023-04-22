Data shows pandemic’s mental health harm in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

More Pierce County residents suffered from mental health problems and opioid misuse in 2020 and 2021. Our new mental health data report and overdose dashboard paint a clear picture.

We see evidence of depression, anxiety, violence, mental-health challenges among youth and concerns from teachers. Deaths and non-fatal poisonings from drugs were also on the rise.

Learn more about what the data shows and how we can work together to improve health and wellness in this Your Reliable Source blog post.