 Data shows pandemic’s mental health harm in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Data shows pandemic’s mental health harm in Pierce County

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

More Pierce County residents suffered from mental health problems and opioid misuse in 2020 and 2021. Our new mental health data report and overdose dashboard paint a clear picture.

We see evidence of depression, anxiety, violence, mental-health challenges among youth and concerns from teachers. Deaths and non-fatal poisonings from drugs were also on the rise.

Learn more about what the data shows and how we can work together to improve health and wellness in this Your Reliable Source blog post.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *