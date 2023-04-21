New Solid Waste Excise Tax Funds Community Cleanup Programs – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

A 6% tax on residential and commercial solid waste bills went into effect on April 1, 2023, to fund and expand community cleanup programs, like Tidy-Up Tacoma, that were previously funded with one-time money from the American Rescue Plan Act and other City funds. Solid Waste customers can expect to see the new charge appear on their May or June bills, depending on their billing cycle, listed as “local excise tax.”

“We have heard from residents and visitors that we need to be doing more to clean up graffiti, litter, and debris, and we need to be doing it faster. We want to ensure that everyone encounters an environment that reflects the pride and care that the community has for Tacoma,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “This funding will allow us to be more responsive and proactive in keeping Tacoma a beautiful, clean, and litter-free city that makes for a more welcoming and inviting community for all.”

City Council routinely hears from residents that they would like to see the City enhance important services that support clean and healthy neighborhoods. In response, the City Council enacted legislative authority to implement this new tax as part of the 2023 – 2024 biennial budget.

“Since joining the Tacoma City Council, I have heard residents’ concerns about litter and trash in our city. While we took some important first steps with the Tidy-Up Tacoma Business District program, the permanent funding from the local excise tax will continue to support our efforts to keep Tacoma beautiful,” said Council Member John Hines. “As we work towards the City Council’s goals around health, community safety, and building belief and trust, keeping our streets clean and business districts welcoming through Tidy-Up Tacoma will go a long way in achieving those goals.”

The excise tax is expected to generate approximately $7 million in two years. A residential customer with a 60-gallon garbage container can expect $3 per month added to their bill. These funds will expand and support:

Coordinated litter, debris, and graffiti cleanup services in the public right-of-way

Trail maintenance

Maintenance and replacement of public trash cans in business districts

Cleanup at and around encampment sites

More staff to proactively address issues in the community

Bill credit payment assistance to ease the burden on low-income households

Opportunities for the community to inform Tidy-Up Tacoma programs and services

The community will play an important role in determining where and how the City will focus Tidy-Up Tacoma efforts. In person and online engagement opportunities are scheduled to begin in July 2023. For more information and to sign up for updates and learn about other Tidy-Up Tacoma community cleanup programs, visit cityoftacoma.org/tidyup or call (253) 502-2100.