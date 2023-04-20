Canadian Superstars The Guess Who Will Rock The Pantages – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Arts Live announcement.

TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live presents The Guess Who, the band that became Canada’s first international classic rock music superstars, on Sunday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater. Tickets start at $32 and are on sale now.

Quality Records released the group’s first single and album, Shakin’ All Over, in a plain white record jacket with only the question “Guess Who?” written on it. After selling two million copies, the band had its trademark name: The Guess Who. “These Eyes” reached #1 in Canada in 1968 and #3 in the U.S. the following year. The album Canned Wheat, released in 1968, contained the Top 10 hits “Laughing,” “No Time,” and the Top 40 hit “Undun” (the B-Side of “Laughing”).

It was “American Woman” from March 1970 that gave The Guess Who a #1 single in the U.S. and unseated The Beatles for three weeks straight. The Top 10 album, also entitled American Woman, containing the hits “No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature” (the B-Side of American Woman), also went to #1 in Billboard for three weeks. Decades later, Lenny Kravitz recorded a cover version of The Guess Who’s hit “American Woman,” which won a Grammy for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance in the Grammy Awards of 2000 and introduced a new generation to The Guess Who.

Although band members in the group have changed through the years, they have remained musically consistent behind the strengths of original founding member Garry Peterson (drums and vocals), Derek Sharp (lead vocals and guitars), Leonard Shaw (keyboards, flute, sax and vocals), Michael Staertow (guitars and vocals) and Michael Devin (bass guitar and vocals).

Tickets to The Guess Who start at $32 and are on sale now. To reserve tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.