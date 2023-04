Submitted by Ron Nelson.

I live on Gravelly Lk Dr just past Grey Stone. Last Friday as I drove down our driveway all six of my neighbor’s mailboxes, mine included had been forced opened the night before. I drove down Gravelly Lake Drive toward Veterans Drive and every mailbox had been pried open along the way. I have heard this has been happening all over Lakewood.

My advice to everyone is to make sure you take you mail in before night fall.