Inside Look: School Lockdown Drills – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

Our school resource officers work hard each day to provide safe learning environments for children. Check out this first-hand look into what happens during a lockdown drill and why our partnerships with local school districts are so important. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department SRO’s continue to lead the way in school safety. We thank the Puyallup, Bethel, and Franklin Pierce School Districts for their partnership and making safety their top priority. Children can’t learn if they don’t feel safe.