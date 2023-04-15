The Sam Martinez Stop Hazing Act Heads to Governor – The Suburban Times

Washington State House Democrats announcement.

Legislation to prevent hazing has passed the Legislature and is heading to the governor’s desk for signature. House Bill 1002, the Sam Martinez Stop Hazing Act, reclassifies hazing from a simple misdemeanor to a gross misdemeanor. In cases resulting in substantial bodily harm, hazing is elevated to a Class C felony. The Sam Martinez Stop Hazing act, sponsored by Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, also allows students who experienced hazing to seek restraining orders as is the case for other serious crimes.

Hazing, and the associated culture of secrecy, harm students psychologically and physically. It can involve members of marching bands, athletic teams, drama groups, fraternities and sororities, and other organizations. A national study reported 55% of students experienced hazing, but 95% of the incidents were not reported to authorities. Since 2000, approximately 100 deaths nationwide have been associated with this inherently dangerous practice.

“I’m grateful to my colleagues in both chambers for passing this important bill unanimously at every level of the process,” said Leavitt. “This sorely needed legislation will curb dangerous hazing methods that result in injury or even death for our college students. The Sam Martinez Stop Hazing Act is about keeping students safe. I’m so excited to see it go to the governor’s desk for his signature!”

The bill is named after a Washington State University freshman who died of acute alcohol poisoning as the result of a 2019 hazing incident. Sam’s parents, Jolayne Houtz and Hector Martinez, have been outspoken advocates for this change in state law.

“The Sam Martinez Stop Hazing Act shows that Washington is serious about dismantling toxic hazing culture on our college campuses. Criminal penalties must be part of the solution to end hazing, alongside hazing education and greater transparency about hazing incidents,” Sam’s parents said in a joint statement. “We thank Rep. Leavitt for her tireless advocacy of House Bill 1002, and we look forward to the governor signing the bill. We pray that Sam’s story and legacy will continue to save young lives across our state.”

The Sam Martinez Stop Hazing Act passed both chambers unanimously, signaling the bipartisan recognition of the need to act now. A signing date has not yet been set.

For complete information on this bill, click here.