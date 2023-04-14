In the Book Nook with … Ryan Oliver – The Suburban Times

Author Ryan Oliver

Author Ryan Oliver from Bremerton, Washington, works as an occupational safety and health training instructor for Trident Refit Facility in Bangor, WA. His earliest recollection of writing is from third grade; however, early high school is when he really got serious about producing his own stories. Ryan’s first book, “The Beasts of Men and Gods: Soldiers of Fire,” was published in 2020, a culmination of about 15 years in the making. Ryan works with and supports authors in various local groups, such as the Kitsap Literary Artists and Writers (KLAW), The Greater Gig Harbor Greater Literary Society, and Mary West Network. When he is not writing, he enjoys reading, camping, podcasting, and – most of all – spending time with his family.

Which genres do you cover?

Ryan Oliver: Fantasy Adventure (currently published), children’s books/picture books (works in progress), Science Fiction/mystery novels (work in progress). I plan on exploring as many genres as my imagination allows.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Ryan Oliver: “The Gargoyles Gift,” a novella. It is the prequel to the main “Beasts of Men and Gods” series. It explores the world of Ruxar through the eyes of Nestor, the seer. The story follows him from childhood, growing up on a farm, all the way to adulthood. It ends about ten years before the main storyline.

Ryan Oliver is the author of the “Beasts of Men and Gods” series.

At which book events can readers find you?

Ryan Oliver: I’d love to be able to list all the events in the area. Unfortunately, my work schedule and family life don’t leave me much time for events. In the future, I hope to be able to attend several local Kitsap gatherings. So, for now, it will be sporadic at best.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Ryan Oliver: So far, I have only attended one event during the summer of 2022 at a car show in Gig Harbor. That was a great time to talk books with both readers and other local authors. I have, however, begun volunteering in local elementary schools, where I put on a writer’s workshop with young writers. This is an effort to give back to the community and hopefully inspire the next generation of readers and writers. I hope to continue to do this with many students in the future.

Do you have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Ryan Oliver: All I can say is thank you for everyone’s support and patience as I continue to write my vast story. I know it can be challenging to wait, but I am working every day to bring a great tale out into the world.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Ryan Oliver: So many, I can’t even begin to list them, but several I constantly pull inspiration from are: Patrick Rothfuss, Stephen King, Steven Pressfield, and dozens of local authors I meet via my podcast, ”The Mighty Books Podcast”. I pull my positive attitude and drive from their companionship and interactions with them.

Do you have specific writing habits?

Ryan Oliver: I write every day, at least 100 words per day. (That’s the goal.) I take notes throughout the day. I write at night – that seems to be my most inspired time of the day. Also, I listen to music while writing. Nothing with lyrics, though. The words pull my focus from my own imagination. I try hard to not get too caught up in perfectionism. If I do that, nothing gets done. I can always edit garbage. I can’t edit a blank page.

This is the prequel to the “Beasts of Men and Gods” series.

What are you currently working on?

Ryan Oliver: I am currently working on the second novel, my third book in all, titled “Beasts of Men and Gods: Forgotten Fathers.” This is the immediate continuation of its predecessor, “Soldiers of Fire.” I finished the first draft in late November of 2022. At the moment, the release date is TBD.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Ryan Oliver: I tend to read two to three books at the same time. I’m odd that way. I am currently reading “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury, “No Flesh Shall Be Spared” by Thom Carnell (local), and “Orchids of War” by Denise Frisino (local).

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Ryan Oliver: Never give up. Write because you want to write. If you have a story inside of you, share it with the world. Ask for help. You don’t have to do everything. Relinquish the burden of having to learn tasks that you are not an expert in. Focus on what you want to be great at, and eventually with hard work and perseverance you will achieve a level of expertise that can take you far.

You can find Ryan Oliver’s books on his website https://www.ryanmoliver.com/, at Amazon, at Barnes & Noble, and at local book stores.