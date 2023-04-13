New TAM exhibit highlights award for Black artists – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum.

Bright colors greet visitors to the communal area of “The Current: Saying the Quiet Parts Out Loud” at Tacoma Art Museum. (photo by Peter Berkley)

Opening April 15 at Tacoma Art Museum, “The Current: Saying the Quiet Parts Out Loud” illustrates the story of The Current, An Artist Award in its inaugural year by transforming the gallery into an immersive experience.

The opening event is Friday, April 14, from 6-8 p.m. Admission is free for TAM members and $10 for non-members.

The exhibition reimagines the gallery space as a portal that guides visitors into the world of The Current, providing glimpses of its values and purpose. The design reflects how the award is making a place at TAM for Black artists in the Tacoma area.

The exhibition will feature works from The Current’s 2022 awardee Darrell McKinney thoughtfully and collaboratively incorporated throughout the gallery. The exhibition will include a variety of mediums ranging from installation work to sculpture and design highlighting the vast landscape of Black artistic practices in Tacoma.

Brightly painted walls in pinks, purples and oranges that envelop visitors in a warm, inviting space. A communal area offers comfortable seating, ambient music and a bookshelf with resources that embrace the values of The Current.

The Tacoma Art Museum is located at 1701 Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402.