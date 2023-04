Tacoma Business Council announcement.

Tacoma Police Chief Moore is inviting you to join him for another “Coffee and Conversations” on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Starbucks, located at 2505 S. 38 Street, Tacoma, WA, 98409 on from 8:00am-10:00am. This a great opportunity to meet and speak with Tacoma Police Department’s leadership team and also share with them about your concerns in the community.