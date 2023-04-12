AP: Mobile home park residents form co-ops to save their homes – The Suburban Times

“PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — When Gadiel Galvez learned that the owner of his mobile home park south of Seattle was looking to sell, he and other residents worried their largely Latino community would be bulldozed to make way for another Amazon warehouse.

“So, they decided to form a cooperative and buy their park in Lakewood, Washington. With help from a nonprofit that advises communities like theirs and helps them secure loans, they bought it for $5.25 million. Since becoming owners in September, everyone’s worked to make improvements.”

Read the rest of the story on the AP News website. Thanks to Tim Marsh for a link to the story.