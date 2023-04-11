Tacoma Residents Invited to Apply for an Unexpired Term on the Board of Ethics – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

Applications to fill an unexpired term on the Board of Ethics ending on December 31, 2024 are due by 5 PM on April 26, 2023.

The Board of Ethics is comprised of five regular members who are residents of Tacoma, recommended by the Government Performance and Finance Committee, and appointed by the City Council.

The Board receives, investigates, and make recommendations for disposition of complaints of violation of the Code of Ethics by the City Manager, the Director of Public Utilities, a member of the Public Utility Board, appointed members of other City committees, boards or commissions or a City-elected official. The Board may also render advisory opinions in response to a request by one of the aforementioned officials, and render and publish formal opinions on any matter within the scope of the Board’s authority which it may deem appropriate.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect the diversity of Tacoma. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Board of Ethics is available here.

The appointed applicant is required to complete five Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 PM on April 26, 2023. To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents, please contact Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.