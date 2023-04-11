Darcus Allen pleads guilty – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Police Department announcement.

The Lakewood Police Department is grateful that Darcus Allen is finally pleading guilty for the murders of Sgt. Mark Renninger, Ofc. Tina Griswold, Ofc. Ronnie Owens, and Ofc. Greg Richards. It has been a long, hard, and difficult path, but one where we persevered in order to hold those accountable for the heinous and brutal murders of our Police Officers. This crime deeply impacted the families, our Department, as well as our entire community. This only further underscores the importance of this verdict.

The department wishes to express gratitude to the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for their hard work and diligence in this trial. We have now had two trials and 13 years of appeals. Throughout it all, their office remained steadfast in their efforts to achieve justice and accountability for the murders of our four officers.

As we move forward now, we will continue to serve our community with strength, honor, and dignity. We will continue to support the families of our Fallen Four, as well as members of our Department and community who continue to be impacted by the loss of our Officers. They will never be forgotten.