Pierce County Library Board to discuss removing fines and other topics – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, April 12, 3:30 p.m. regular monthly meeting, the Board will discuss eliminating fines on books and other overdue materials, updates about Lakewood Pierce County Library, and results from public opinion research and other topics.

The meeting will be held in person at the Library’s Administrative Center 3005 112th St E, Tacoma WA 98446. Optional virtual attendance is available via https://www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm.

At the meeting, Library System administrators will share results from a study to stop charging fines on overdue books, movies and other materials. Since 2020, the Library System has not assessed fines on materials people return past the due date. At that time, the Library stopped charging fines to reduce further burdens on people during the pandemic and resulting economic turmoil. Since that time, the Library has analyzed this practice and concluded eliminating fines at this time is warranted and will continue to remove barriers to using and enjoying library services by all people, especially for individuals in asset-limited households. At the meeting, the Board will consider a resolution to remove fines.

At the March Board of Trustees meeting, trustees approved a bid award for Modern Building Systems to construct an interim library in Lakewood. At the April Board meeting, Library administrators will give an update on the interim library.

Also, at the Board meeting, analysts with EMC Research will share more in-depth results from public opinion research it conducted for the Library System during the first part of 2023. The Library System conducts biennial public opinion research to learn the public’s awareness and preference for the Library System and understand residents’ priorities for library services. In all, the survey resulted in 500 responses, for a 95% confidence level in the responses representing the Library’s service area.

For more information: https://www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm