Amy Clancy Appointed Media and Communications Director – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli has appointed Amy Clancy to the position of Media and Communications Director for the City of Tacoma, effective April 24. This selection was made after an extensive recruitment process with input from a variety of stakeholders, including local media, City leaders, internal communication partners, and members of the Media and Communications Office team.

While many will recognize Clancy from her work as an award-winning journalist with KIRO in Seattle for more than three decades, her most recent role was with the Seattle Police Department, where she served as Director of Strategic Communications overseeing its Public Affairs Office during three of the most challenging years in the department’s history.

After living and working in Seattle for many years, Clancy and her husband moved back to Tacoma in 2021.

“Amy has built a highly respected professional reputation as a communicator, and possesses the background and expertise to ensure that the City of Tacoma distinguishes itself through excellent communications and engagement with the public we serve,” said Pauli. “I am pleased to welcome her to the team.”

As Media and Communications Director, Clancy will oversee the City’s marketing, public relations, media relations and internal communications efforts, and work with departments on strategies to promote government transparency and encourage civic engagement.

“I am so thrilled to be back home, and I’m looking forward to working for the people of Tacoma,” said Clancy.

Clancy holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Washington.