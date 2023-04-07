Letter: I Will Remember – The Suburban Times

We will hide Easter eggs again, hoping for a break in the weather. And for the little ones, their prized possessions will be placed in plain sight.

We want them to be found.

We want to see the beauty of their smiles. We want to see the joy of their discovery. We want to see them tottering about in their pretty pastels, patterns and prints, the bigger kids giving way to their small siblings.

And, in life, we will not hide from them what they need to know.

We will want them to know where they can find strength in sorrow. We will want them to discover that joy is possible even in pain. We will want them to one day, when they have children of their own, to likewise place in plain sight that which will help them remember how precious life is.