Letter: Endangered Species in Lakewood, the Single Family Home – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Paul F. Nimmo.

A City that passes legislation to create a Heritage Tree Program and has equally tough requirements to save the Garry Oak, should have additional focus… the preservation of the single family home.

Oh yes, we have plant of single family homes, a drive through Oakbrook with their $500,000 priced homes, or a look at the majestic homes lining Steilacoom and Gravelly Lake is proof that only the wealthy deserve single family homes. But older neighborhoods, which have reasonably priced older (perhaps fixers) homes that may be attainable for first time home buyers, are the first to be pushed under for the sake of progress.

One such area is the “island” created by the neighborhood trapped within Gravelly Lake Drive, Bridgeport Way and Steilacoom BLVD. One of Lakewood’s oldest parks has been located here for at least 60 plus years. Small streets, Fairlawn, 59th and Gerlings, along with homes on the outer edges, were full of older smaller single family homes. You know the ones, that are affordable to first time buyers. These are purchased by developers to develop multifamily dwellings, with rents only slightly lower that the mortgage payments of the homes they forced out.

Lakewood is full of unused, empty, rotting retail & commercial spaces. Yet the City has no issue rezoning Residential /Residential 4 (R4) to Neighborhood Business District (NBD)/Neighborhood Commercial 2 (NC2). This simply makes no sense.

I own one of the adjacent properties. A once serene street of 5 single family homes. Now, this street will be adjacent to the properties recently acquired by LASA. This location, home of the current LASA offices and 18 units, is a planned 25 units and additional future 25-30 units planned on property that currently holds 3 single family homes.

Would this occur if this was a project slated for Agate Drive? Perhaps a great Lake view along Interlaaken Drive? Of course not. Too many Council members and people of wealth live there. The polarization of Lakewood continues.