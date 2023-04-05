DuPont begins photo enforcement program – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont announcement.

DUPONT, WA– The City of DuPont will begin its school zone speed and red light photo enforcement program on April 1, 2023. The goal of this initiative is to encourage safe driving in school zones and at red light intersections. There will be a minimum 30-day warning period before finable infractions are issued by the DuPont Police Department through the new school zone speed and red light photo enforcement program.

In 2020, 928 people were killed, and an estimated 116,000 were injured in crashes involving drivers running red lights across the nation. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) – an independent, nonprofit scientific and educational organization – red-light runners caused about half of the deaths involving pedestrians, cyclists and occupants in vehicles.

Furthermore, according to the Transportation Research Board, 25,000 children are injured annually, and more than 100 killed on average, while walking to or from school – all the result of speeding motorists. The danger to children walking and cycling to school is increased due to their small size relative to vehicles and their unpredictability. This makes following the posted speed critical to children’s safety, as even a relatively small increase in speed can have a big impact on survival rates. For example, while pedestrians struck by a vehicle going 20 mph have a 90 percent survival rate, that drops to 60 percent survival at 30 mph, and 20 percent survival at 40 mph.

The traffic safety program uses a fixed school zone speed camera to enforce the 20 MPH school zone speed limit, located at Pioneer Middle School – specifically at:

Center Drive (2200 Block Northbound)

Center Drive (2300 Block Southbound)

The following dangerous red light intersections will also be monitored:

Center Drive at Wilmington Drive (Northbound)

Center Drive at Wilmington Drive (Southbound)

Center Drive at McNeil Street (Northbound)

Center Drive at McNeil Street (Southbound)

Wilmington Drive at Dupont-Steilacoom Road (Southbound)

As previously stated, the photo enforcement program begins with a minimum of a 30-day warning period, giving motorists time to change their driving habits before payable notices of infraction are implemented. “Photo Enforced” signs are clearly posted in the school zone and at red light intersections. While speed cameras operate when school beacons are flashing, the red light intersections are monitored all day, every day, using advanced photo enforcement technology from NovoaGlobal. The monitoring system captures both photos and videos of violators who speed in the school zone and at red light intersections.

If a driver speeds in a school zone or runs a red light, the driver receives a Notice of Infraction from the DuPont Police Department, which is sent to the car’s registered owner. Photo evidence will be on the Notice of Infraction and all photo and video evidence will be available online at https://zerofatality.com/ for the driver to review. During the warning period, drivers will receive a notice of infraction; however, “Warning” will be stamped across the violation and no fines will be assessed.

One of the most important goals of DuPont’s photo enforcement program is saving lives and protecting our most vulnerable population in school zones, our children. Accidents from speeding in school zones and red- light running are preventable. “We want DuPont to be a zero traffic fatality city, with no fatalities from speeding in school zones and running red lights,” said DuPont’s Chief of Police Doug Newman.