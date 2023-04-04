Letter: When You Feel Lost, Because You’ve Lost So Much – The Suburban Times

One year ago, April 3, very, very early in the morning, our family business, Bill’s Boathouse on American Lake, a fishing resort, burned to the ground.

Heirlooms, priceless treasures, scrapbooks of photos of prized fish caught by smiling youngsters, all and so much more – were lost in that fire.

The real value, the inestimable value, of the long, long list of everything so irreplaceable, was not so much in the items themselves however, but rather that my mom and dad’s loving touch of everything within those walls, was lost too.

Memories now. A flood of tears and memories.

But one day. . ..

Just days ago, March 19, the first day of spring, when tulips announce the cold dark days of winter are officially at end and new life, new beauty, new fragrance will fill the air, on that March 19, late in the afternoon, my wife, mother of four, grandmother of 10, lost her long, long battle with cancer.

Her touch, her embrace, her smile, her laughter, the opportunity to drive one more time on an adventure to the tulip fields, all have come to an end.

Memories now. A flood of tears and memories.

But one day. . ..