Curbside Bulky Waste Pickup – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

This program allows residential customers of University Place Refuse the opportunity to schedule a curbside pickup of of up to 5 large items, such as: furniture, appliances, mattresses, barbeque, etc. This is free of charge. Residents will be able to take advantage of this one time per calendar year.

How it works: U.P. Residents will call our office at 253.564.3212 to schedule a pickup. To be eligible, the customer must have an account with us that must be in “good standing.” The customer service representative will lead them through a series of statements and questions. They will need to identify the number of items. and specify what the items are. We will determine whether the items are eligible for pickup or not. If the items are eligible, the customer will be given a pickup date and asked that the items be placed out for pickup by 7:00 a.m. Items can’t be out any earlier than 5:00 p.m. the day before pickup is scheduled. A crew from University Place Refuse will come and pick them up. It’s that easy!

PLEASE NOTE: When you call to schedule, please identify ALL of your items at that time. There will be no changing or adding of items once the pickup has been scheduled.

This program has become extremely popular, and spots fill up quickly. We are only booking for the current AND following month’s spots. i.e. in April, we will only be booking pickups in April and May. In May, we will only be booking pickups in May and June.

For more details visit www.UPRefuse.com.