Join Downtown On the Go to kickoff the Walk Tacoma series, and explore the Prairie Line Trail – The Suburban Times

Downtown On the Go announcement.

Find a new path across downtown Tacoma as we kickoff the Walk Tacoma series, which envisions a more walkable, accessible Tacoma by holding fun, family-friendly walks, advocacy opportunities, scavenger hunts and more!

This year’s first Walk is the Prairie Line Trail tour. This mile-long park and trail through the middle of downtown is full of history, stories, public art, interpretive opportunities, and walkable spaces that serve to connect the waterfront, downtown, University, and Brewery Districts. According to the official Prairie Line Website, “it’s Tacoma’s story in 5,280 feet.”



Downtown On the Go is partnering with historic preservationist Michael Sean Sullivan to learn beyond the interpretive signs, explore the work that went into creating the railway, and learn about its journey to becoming a trail throughout Downtown Tacoma.

The Prairie Line Trail Tour, sponsored by Multicare, will be held on Wednesday, April 19 at 6:00 p.m. Participants should Register Online by Tuesday, April 18, and will receive details about starting location and any updates via email.

All ages and abilities are welcome at this free event! We invite you to explore this fascinating part of Tacoma’s history as a center for industry, business, transportation, and people.

The Walk Tacoma series, sponsored by MultiCare, is a five-event walking series. The fun, themed walks, now in their 14th year, encourage people to enjoy downtown on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through the free guided tours. Prior walks are available as virtual tours on our website, downtownonthego.org. For more information on the full Walk Tacoma Series visit us at downtownonthego.com/go/walking/2023-walk-tacoma-series or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.