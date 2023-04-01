Letter: Pierce County Passes Housing Tax – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Carol Colleran.

Pierce County passed the Maureen Howard Affordable Housing Act on March 21, 2023. This is a long-term action to help supply affordable housing to our neighbors whose income is at or below 60% of Pierce County’s median income ($82,574) and have behavioral health issues, are veterans, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, homeless or at-risk of being homeless or are domestic violence survivors.

Often people without housing are generalized to all be drug addicts, thieves, or otherwise unsavory. But talk with them and you will see they are human beings who have difficulties beyond their ability to pay rent, especially in these times of historically high rent costs. The causes of their difficulties are numerous and the majority of the unhoused are hidden, not the ones you might see on the streets.

Thank you, Pierce County Council, for taking this positive step towards helping our neighbors, including hundreds of children. Soon there will be fewer unhoused people.