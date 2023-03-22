Washington State Government Hiring Event, March 28 – The Suburban Times

Stop looking from job to job and find your career!

Join the Washington State Veterans Employee Resource Group (VERG) for the Washington State Government Hiring Event being held on March 28, 2023, from 9:00am to 5:00pm and 5:30pm to 7:30pm, at the Washington National Guard Aviation Readiness Center on Joint Base Lewis McChord.

The VERG exists to help integrate veterans, service members, and spouses in state employment. As a community, the VERG provides advice and assistance to state agencies on veteran recruitment, retention, and development strategies.

In addition, the VERG assists state agencies in support of existing state employees who have served as members and spouses of members of the armed forces through recognition, resource identification, and mentorship.

The VERG embodies diversity, equity, access and inclusion, and assists to foster innovative staff who positively transform our communities.

Veterans, spouses and their family members are all invited to this event.

Careers in Washington State Government offer:

Competitive Wages

Flexible Work Schedule

Telework Options

Vacation Leave

Sick Leave

12 Pail Holidays Off

Family Medical, Dental, & Basic Life Insurance

Retirement

Deferred Compensation

Social Security

Long-Term Career

Career Fields Available at Hiring Event:

Business Administration

Education

Engineering

Environmental Services

Health Services

Health Care Support

Information Technology

Law Enforcement

Legal

Maintenance

Public Services

Science

Social Services

Training

And many more

We invite you to join us for the Washington State Government Hiring Event to network and further explore how state agencies support career development within the military community.