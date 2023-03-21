Letter: Lead Me to The Rock – The Suburban Times

Photo by author, taken from the fourth floor: Oncology

Where do you go when your heart is overwhelmed?

“A mountain-top experience” is a phrase that seems to capture what it means to all who have long trudged a path strewn with difficulty.

In the populated valley, crowds of nameless people jostle for position. Job and title and responsibility translate into a maelstrom of activity.

To the gristmill of unmet expectations, untold drama, and unrelenting day-to-day demands for survival, add grief – the ever unwelcome intruder, disrupter and no respecter of persons.

The Psalmist David wrote “When my heart is overwhelmed, lead me to the rock that is higher than I” (Psalm 61:2).

On the mountain top, above the threatening clouds, there are breathtaking scenic vistas that inspire renewed perspective.

On the crest of the world, in contrast to the teeming throng, there is room for only one.

To be solo on the summit is have faith renewed.

There, alone, hope is reborn.

On the rock.