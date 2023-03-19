McKinley Hill Neighborhood Plan Recommendations Released – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Neighborhood Planning Program staff will present the McKinley Hill Neighborhood Plan for adoption on Tuesday, March 21 during the City Council Meeting at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers (747 Market Street, 1st floor).

The McKinley Hill Neighborhood Plan is the first Neighborhood Plan through the City’s Neighborhood Planning Program, which was launched in January 2022 as a pilot and was officially funded for continuation in the 2023-2024 biennium budget.

The plan was developed in partnership with the McKinley Hill neighbors after more than a year of community engagement, including steering groups, committees, surveys, community events and action mapping. The plan outlines specific goals, recommendations, and actions for the City and its partners to support implementation of the community’s vision of the future of McKinley Hill. These actions are outlined in the McKinley Hill Neighborhood Plan document, which will live on the program’s website.

“We are excited that this project had such a high level of engagement with the community, which really included co-creating the vision and plan,” said Principal Planner Lauren Hoogkamer. “We are proud of the work we have done with the community and already working with our partners to support implementation.”

Once the plan is formally adopted by the City Council as an implementation strategy of the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan, implementation of the recommended goals and actions will continue to move forward.

The Neighborhood Planning Program supports implementation of the City’s larger planning initiatives and goals. For more information about the City’s Long Range Planning Division or the Neighborhood Planning Program, visit cityoftacoma.org/PDS.

The purpose of the program is to provide equitable planning and development services at a grassroots level to help communities create strong, vibrant, and diverse neighborhoods. The program currently includes the McKinley and Proctor neighborhoods. The next round of neighborhoods will be announced in later 2023.