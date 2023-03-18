New Orleans style French Creole Restaurant opening in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Submitted by My Great Employees at Bourbon St who helped us grow.

We at Bourbon St Bar & Creole Kitchen operating in downtown Puyallup for over 10 years are happy to inform you about our second location that we will be opening in Tacoma on 1101 Tacoma Ave S, Chez “Lafayette Creole Brasserie”.

It will be a French Creole restaurant serving typical Cajun dishes such as Jambalaya, Gumbo, Crawfish Etouffee, Shrimp and Grits and Blackened and Fried Catfish and also typical French classics such as Escargot, French Onion Soup, Crepes, Steaks, etc.

We are also hoping to have table side service to serve Chateaubriand, Crepe’s, Banana’s Foster, Irish Coffee done at your table. We will also have a Coffee shop that will open at 8am serving New Orleans style Coffee and Beignets which will be called “Cafe au lait”.

If all goes well, we will open early May 2023.