 New Orleans style French Creole Restaurant opening in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

New Orleans style French Creole Restaurant opening in Tacoma

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by My Great Employees at Bourbon St who helped us grow.

We at Bourbon St Bar & Creole Kitchen operating in downtown Puyallup for over 10 years are happy to inform you about our second location that we will be opening in Tacoma on 1101 Tacoma Ave S, Chez “Lafayette Creole Brasserie”.

It will be a French Creole restaurant serving typical Cajun dishes such as Jambalaya, Gumbo, Crawfish Etouffee, Shrimp and Grits and Blackened and Fried Catfish and also typical French classics such as Escargot, French Onion Soup, Crepes, Steaks, etc.

We are also hoping to have table side service to serve Chateaubriand, Crepe’s, Banana’s Foster, Irish Coffee done at your table. We will also have a Coffee shop that will open at 8am serving New Orleans style Coffee and Beignets which will be called “Cafe au lait”.

If all goes well, we will open early May 2023.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *