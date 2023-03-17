Letter: Do You Feel You Are Being Overtaxed? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Spanaway Concerned Citizens Group.

Do you feel you are being overtaxed?

On March 21, 2023, at 3 pm, the Pierce County Council is meeting to approve Proposed Ordinance No. 2022-81s. An Ordinance of the Pierce County Council Levying an Additional Sales and Use Tax of One-Tenth of One Percent for Housing and Related Services as Authorized by RCW 82.14.530;

We need attendance

The responsibility falls to members of the Pierce County Council to make responsible choices; choices that best represent the opinions of their constituents. Now it is time for your voice to be heard.

Important Issues on Deck

Good Idea/Wrong Location

Proposal NoR2022-163 – A Resolution of the Pierce County Council Authorizing the Release of 22 Million dollars in Federal ARPA Funding for a Microhome Village Project within Spanaway Marsh.

Please submit comments on this Proposal here

Is your Home Your Nest Egg?

Proposal No. 2023-5 – A proposal to change current zoning-density laws to allow the shared villages with conditional use permits in the Residential Resource zoned lands of Parkland, Midland & Spanaway.

Please submit comments on this Proposal here

Are you Prepared to Pay More in Sales and Use Tax?

Proposed Ordinance No. 2022-81s – An Ordinance of the Pierce County Council Levying an Additional Sales and Use Tax of One-Tenth of One Percent for Housing and Related Services as Authorized by RCW 82.14.530; and Amending Pierce County Code Chapter 4.28, “Sales and Use Tax,” and Section 4.48.020, “Special Revenue Fund

Please submit comments on this proposal here

Pierce County Council Members Need to Hear from You!

When and where?

The final hearing will be held in Room 1045, County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave S, in Tacoma on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 3:00 pm.

Meetings are held in both hybrid (in-person) and remote formats (zoom):

To attend and/or comment remotely call 253-215-8782 and

Use Web ID 976-6178-7423

Or use the Zoom link

As a Reminder: Always be respectful when articulating your concerns. Sign in: You will be given 3 minutes to speak in person or on zoom to become a party of record.

For further information please contact: Spanaway Concerned Citizens

Council Contact Information