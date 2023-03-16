Maria Doucettperry to join Sound Transit as Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Sound Transit today announced Maria Doucettperry’s appointment as its Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, a position in which she will play a crucial role in overseeing strategies ensuring Sound Transit embodies its values in all facets of serving the public and in its internal operations.

“Maria Doucettperry will play a key role holding Sound Transit accountable to advancing and elevating our values and commitments for diversity, equity, and inclusion at the forefront of everything we do,” said Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm. “Becoming an anti-racist organization requires making a strong, proactive commitment to identifying and responding to the systemic racism that exists throughout our society. Maria’s deep experience and commitment will direct our work on this journey.”

Doucettperry, who will start on March 27, comes to Sound Transit after serving most recently as director of Equal Opportunity & Title IX at the University of Nevada, Reno. In this role she oversaw compliance with federal and state mandates related to equal opportunity, nondiscrimination and gender equity. She developed and implemented comprehensive policies, procedures, systems and training programs on equity, diversity and inclusion for university faculty, staff and students.

Previously, during her 20-year career as a military attorney, Doucettperry was involved in pursuing justice in criminal and civil cases, addressing complaints of discrimination, helping to resolve disability cases and facilitating the Army’s environmental compliance and environmental justice initiatives in the Pacific region.

Doucettperry earned a juris doctorate from Capital University School of Law, a master of laws in military law from The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center & School, and a master of laws in environmental law from George Washington University. She also has dual bachelor of arts degrees in English and communications from Grambling State University. She is a Certified Diversity Executive® from the Institute for Diversity Certification, a certified Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator from the University of Missouri College of Human and Environmental Sciences and a Title IX adjudicator from Tulane Law School.

“It’s an honor to join the Sound Transit team,” Doucettperry said. “Sound Transit is committed to becoming an anti-racist organization that centers equity for employees and riders while providing essential services to the community, and I look forward to the opportunity to collaborate and engage with board members, team members, riders, small business owners and other community members as we work together to embed equity in the policies, programs, practices and expansions planned and executed throughout the region.”