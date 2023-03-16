Letter: God Keeps A Journal – The Suburban Times

Photo by JM Simpson: “Reading Through Tears”

The ink well on heaven’s desk, does it contain ink?

No, it contains tears. Our tears. With them God puts pen to paper to record our story.

The Psalmist David wrote, “You keep track of all my sorrows. You have collected all my tears in your bottle. You have recorded each one in your book.”

Who has not felt, at one time or another, alone, as if far from home, shouldering along on a crowded sidewalk but no face familiar, no eye contact, no smile of greeting?

Like a dove exhausted from wings beating against the bars of its cage, you find yourself collapsed in your room, your arms wrapped tightly about yourself – where her embrace used to be – and there you huddle, alone, imprisoned by your grief.

Lonely is the night.

Then, weary, crying out to God, because that is all you can do, does it matter?

Yes, it does.

God takes notes.

God keeps a journal.

Our tears fill his ink well.

With them he authors our story.

Psalm 56