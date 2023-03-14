The Return of Screwball Comedy – on Stage at Harlequin – The Suburban Times

If you love great comedies you should love Building Madness! – Left to right: Angela DiMarco, Nathan Rice, James William Clark, Helen Harvester, Emma Brown Baker, and Matt Shimkus. Photo by Shanna Paxton Photography.

“His Girl Friday is a 1940 American screwball comedy film directed by Howard Hawks, starring Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell and featuring Ralph Bellamy and Gene Lockhart. It was released by Columbia Pictures. The plot centers on a newspaper editor named Walter Burns who is about to lose his ace reporter and ex-wife Hildy Johnson, newly engaged to another man. Burns suggests they cover one more story together, getting themselves entangled in the case of murderer Earl Williams as Burns desperately tries to win back his wife. The screenplay was adapted from the 1928 play The Front Page by Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur. This was the second time the play had been adapted for the screen, the first occasion being the 1931 film which kept the original title The Front Page.” – Wikipedia

A great place to start with any film is IMDB. Here is a clip of just over a minute that shows the back and forth word play of His Girl Friday the classic comedy of 1940: imdb.com/video/vi3909469465

Reaching way back for a screwball comedy is Much Ado About Nothing, now playing with an excellent cast at Lakewood Playhouse. We recomend Much Ado About Nothing as well as a brand new play called Building Madness opening March 17th at Harlequin in Olympia.

Max and Paul are just trying to keep their architecture company afloat, but they accidentally hired the mob to build a police retirement home. They may never get the project done in this screwball comedy, but they are most definitely building madness. If you love great comedies you should love Building Madness!

