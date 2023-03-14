Lakewood supports LASA with $1 million commitment – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen celebrates with the LASA team the city’s recent commitment of $1 million for its Gravelly Lake Commons housing project.

The Lakewood City Council recently allocated $1 million of its American Rescue Plan Act monies to support an affordable housing project in the city. The project is being built by the Living Assistance Support Alliance, or LASA.

Mayor Jason Whalen visited the LASA offices Friday to help raise awareness about the project – and snap a photo with the LASA team. The money allocated by the city will help with the third phase of the four-phase project.

“The Lakewood City Council is committed to seeing more affordable housing built in our city. We demonstrated this support by pledging $1 million of our federal ARPA allocation to help with LASA’s fundraising goal,” said Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen. “The city has a long history of supporting LASA and we are proud to continue that support with this financial contribution.”

Known as Gravelly Lake Commons, the development will add affordable and low-income housing to the city. The project is located at the corner of Gravelly Lake Drive, 59th Street SW and Fairlawn Drive SW. In total the project will feature 55 apartments targeted at people within the 30% to 60% area median income (AMI) bracket.

The city’s contribution will assist with the development of 25 permanent low-income housing units with one, two and three bedrooms. Phase one is already complete. It includes the LASA offices and 15 affordable housing units.

The second phase is fully funded and designed. It will add a hygiene center to the organization’s client services center. This will include two shower units and laundry, and community support space. This space will double as a warming and cooling center during extreme weather events.

The 25 low-income units will be built in the third phase. This portion is budgeted at $10.5 million. The city’s $1 million commitment brings it one step closer to its goal. The fourth phase will include an affordable daycare facility and 30 additional, permanent low-income units.

In addition to its financial contribution, the city of Lakewood is advocating at the state and federal level for more funding to support this project. There is a critical need for affordable and low-income housing options in our region. This project will help.