Lakewood City Council fills Position 6 vacancy – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Trestin Lauicella

Lakewood native Trestin Lauricella was selected Monday by the Lakewood City Council to fill the Position 6 vacancy. He will hold the position until the November general election. That is when voters will decide who will assume the office for a new term. The position was vacated when Linda Farmer was elected Pierce County Auditor.

“We are pleased to welcome Trestin to the City Council,” said Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen. “While there is much work to be done, we look forward to his voice and participation in furthering the policy goals and objectives established by the Council. Members were impressed with his passion to serve Lakewood, as well as his professional background, expertise, and skills that he brings to the role.”

Lauricella is a graduate of Clover Park High School. He received his associates degree from Pierce College, a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from St. Martin’s University and a master in business administration from Seattle University. He currently works for Boeing, where he has been employed for more than 17 years.

“As a lifelong resident of Lakewood, I’m grateful for this opportunity to serve our city,” said Lauricella. “I will celebrate Lakewood’s history and beautiful, diverse community while leading the charge to ensure everyone’s voice is heard while we make positive changes for our future together.”

Lauricella was selected from a pool of eight candidates. Interviews were conducted in special public meetings with the City Council on Feb. 28 and March 1.

