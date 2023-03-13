 Meet Mayor Steve Worthington and the City Council at United for University Place – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Meet Mayor Steve Worthington and the City Council at United for University Place

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Chris Saunders.

At the coalition upcoming meeting Mayor Steve Worthington and City Council member Caroline Bellici will be speaking about University Place and answering questions from the audience about the city. We regularly meet on the third Wednesday of each month, Wednesday, March 15 at University Place Presbyterian Church in the lower lounge at 8101 27th Street West, University Place. Everyone is welcome to participate including Nonprofits, organizations, businesses, and individuals. At this meeting, there will also be a thorough update on the progress of the All-inclusive Playground at Cirque Park

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *