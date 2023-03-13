Meet Mayor Steve Worthington and the City Council at United for University Place – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chris Saunders.

At the coalition upcoming meeting Mayor Steve Worthington and City Council member Caroline Bellici will be speaking about University Place and answering questions from the audience about the city. We regularly meet on the third Wednesday of each month, Wednesday, March 15 at University Place Presbyterian Church in the lower lounge at 8101 27th Street West, University Place. Everyone is welcome to participate including Nonprofits, organizations, businesses, and individuals. At this meeting, there will also be a thorough update on the progress of the All-inclusive Playground at Cirque Park