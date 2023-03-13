Lakewood Youth Council tackles climate change – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The Lakewood Youth Council held its second roundtable event of the school year this week at Harrison Preparatory School. The topic was climate change.

Youth Council members were joined by peers. They discussed climate change and what they can do to raise awareness about its negative impact on our community. The discussion was facilitated by Pierce County. The county adopted a sustainability plan in 2021 that outlines its plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The Lakewood City Council also recently took action to address climate change. It added a section to the city’s Comprehensive Plan addressing climate change. And it made changes to the city’s tree code. These changes include increasing the city’s overall tree canopy to 40% by 2050. This will improve the quality of life for residents and have a positive impact on the local climate.

