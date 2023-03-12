City Launches New Communications Tool to Keep Public Informed – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Watch your mailbox later this month for the premier edition of “Between the Lines,” a new communications tool from the City of University Place. This printed newsletter will be delivered to U.P. addresses and will supplement the bi-weekly digital newsletter “Headlines” as another way to keep residents and businesses informed about news from City Hall.

The premier edition includes information on the Public Safety Levy, how the City’s budget is allocated and important legislative updates.

“A top priority of the City Council continues to be creating and supporting open and transparent communications between the City and its stakeholders,” said Mayor Steve Worthington. “’Between the Lines’ is another way for us to reach U.P. residents and the broader community with important information from their local government.”