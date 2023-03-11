Project update: Tacoma Dome Link Extension – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Want to learn more about TDLE (Tacoma Done Link Extensions) project updates?

Join us for our informational drop-in session to ask questions, get updates and learn about next steps.

Wednesday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Poodle Dog Restaurant: 1522 54th Ave E, Fife, WA 98424



To learn more about the potential new route and station alternatives in Fife and South Federal Way, you may also visit tdlink.participate.online now through March 17. The online open house is also available in Spanish, Korean, Khmer and Russian.