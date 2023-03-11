Lakewood’s Washington Blvd Construction Update, March 10 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Crews will complete water mains along Vernon between Kenwood and Moreland and along Washington between Vernon and Alameda next week. Following construction of the water main, testing will be completed, and then the mains can be charged and services can be connected. This work is expected to continue into March.

Grading for the Washington/Vernon roundabout will begin late next week. Following that grading, the contractor will focus and curbs along Vernon from Veterans to Moreland before moving onto Washington. Irrigation and conduit for street lighting will commence and occur concurrently with grading.

PSE has one pole left to relocate at the intersection of Washington and Alameda. Once they are off that pole, Comcast and Lumen can relocate their communication lines in that intersection.

Concrete work and paving are not too far into the future. The toll of living, working, and driving around, the construction is understood by the contractor and the City. The continued patience of residents and motorists is appreciated. Once this stage is completed, it will not be that long for the final stage and the end of the construction in Lake City for a while. For those residing in streets just north of Washington, cut through traffic will cease with the completion of this stage.