CPSD Promising Future: Lily Remaly – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Clover Park School District Promising Futures featured student this week is Alfaretta Transition Program participant Lily Remaly.

This is Lily’s second year in the program, and she is glad she decided to participate. “At first I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do it,” she said. “But after experiencing a month or so and going to job sites to see what the program offers; I really liked it. It’s helped me so much over the past two years.”

The Alfaretta Transition Program supports students between the ages of 18-21 who are served by an Individualized Education Program (IEP). Alfaretta students gain valuable workplace experience and expand their access to community organizations after they graduate while continuing to receive additional support along the way.

Through the transition program, Lily was able to work at multiple job locations including Ft. Steilacoom Park, Goodwill and Grocery Outlet. “The second job site I was able to experience was Grocery Outlet, which is where I work at currently,” she said. “It was this program that helped me get to know the boss and managers that actually got me the job.”

As students are at their job sites, their job coaches help them learn important tools they will need as they enter the job force after exiting the program. “I have learned about time management, patience, how to use transportation, organize stock and other job skills you’d need,” she said. “They also helped me make my resume and figure out what career I want to do in the future.”

Lily enjoys drawing, painting and other artistic endeavors. She has thought about the many different paths her life can take with the skills she has acquired and has made a choice about her future career. “I have decided that I would like to go to Clover Park Technical College and study cosmetology,” she said. “After cosmetology, I would like to study business and open my own salon one day.”