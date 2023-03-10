Young Artists Invited to Color UP! – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Whether they are aspiring Picassos or Pollacks, young artists in U.P. are encouraged to submit designs that will transform bland utility boxes across the city into vibrant pieces of art.

In conjunction with the National Art Education Association’s Youth Art Month, children in grades 5-12 are invited to submit designs that reflect how U.P. encourages community pride and joy. The winning designs will be transferred to vinyl that will wrap utility boxes along Cirque Drive West between Bridgeport Way and Grandview Drive.

The contest is free and submissions are due by Friday, April 14. For complete details, including the templates that must be followed to meet the utility box dimensions, visit the City’s website. The winning designs will be announced in May.