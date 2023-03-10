Suspect arrested after shooting at Lakewood Towne Center – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sgt. Charles Porche, Lakewood Police Department.

Shortly after 3:00pm on Thursday March 9, 2023, Lakewood Police received multiple reports of gunshots in the Target parking lot of the Lakewood Towne Center. Officers arrived within minutes and located a 38 year old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to Madigan Army Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The suspect in the shooting is a 23 year old male, who remained in the area, and was taken into custody without incident by responding officers. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Presently, there does not appear to be any relationship between the men and that no confrontation precipitated the shooting. Major Crime detectives are continuing to investigate the incident to determine the facts that led up to the shooting. There are no outstanding suspects in this incident and no danger to the community.

The suspect has been booked into the Pierce County Jail on one count of Murder 2nd degree.