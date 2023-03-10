 Lakewood Business Showcase: Bite Me! Inc. – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood Business Showcase: Bite Me! Inc.

· Leave a Comment ·

City of Lakewood announcement.

The Lakewood City Council is excited to announce the return of the city’s Business Showcase program. The Business Showcase celebrates local companies by sharing the stories of local Lakewood entrepreneurs and business owners within the community.

At its March 6, 2023 regular meeting, Council honored Bite Me! Inc. as its March 2023 showcase. Owner Deb Tuggle was there to accept the certificate and share about her cookie manufacturing business.

Bite Me! Cookies is the perfect example of how businesses should interact with their community and local government. Tuggle recalls bringing her business to Lakewood eight years ago and the support she received from both the city and the community.

Now a thriving business that bakes 14,000 cookies an hour, Bite Me! is giving back to the community that supported it from the start.

“We specifically hire women and immigrants, people who English is not their first language. We have English and computer classes at Clover Park (Technical College), and we pay for our staff to go to those classes and we pay for the hours they are in those classes so it’s not a hardship for them go to school,” Tuggle said of her business model.

Watch the full interview below.

As the year progresses, we’ll continue highlighting local businesses. Their stories will be shared on our Business Showcase website.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *