JBLM 2023 Airshow & Warrior Expo is a ‘GO’ Features U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

The 2023 Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow & Warrior Expo is a “GO” for July 15-16 at McChord Field. This will be JBLM’s first airshow in seven years. The all-day event will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as the marquee act.

The JBLM Airshow & Warrior Expo theme is “Warriors Wanted: Explore Your Destiny.” In addition to more than a dozen air acts, hundreds of JBLM Soldiers and Airmen will be on hand with dozens of airframe and vehicle ground displays from JBLM.

This will showcase the equipment Airmen and Soldiers use at the base every day, and the public will be able to go inside the planes, helicopters, and vehicles on display, and speak directly with the crews who operate them.

During the 2023 Airshow & Warrior Expo we’ll also celebrate 50 years of women in modern military aviation and 30 years of women in combat aviation.

The 2023 JBLM Airshow & Warrior Expo is free and open to the general public. It’s our way to thank the Puget Sound community for their support of Service members and military families.

More information about the 2023 JBLM Airshow & Warrior Expo will be available in the coming months through news releases, web site and social media.