 Soot, Service, and Show: A brief history of women’s work on railways – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Soot, Service, and Show: A brief history of women’s work on railways

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma Historical Society announcement.

Join us at the Tacoma Historical Society Museum (March 10, 6:30 pm), 406 Tacoma Avenue South, for this free talk in honor of Women’s History Month.

Speaker: Zara Hudelot, Northwest Railway Museum Educator

“Soot, Service, and Show: A brief history of women’s work on railways”

Women’s work has been vital to railway operation from its inception. As engineers, service personnel, ambassadors, and more, women of many kinds have shaped the railway industry and experience as we know it.

RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soot-service-show-a-brief-history-of-womens-work-on-railways-tickets-570075961547

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *