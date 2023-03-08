KeyBank Reaches Out to Tacoma’s Black Community to Promote Financial Wellness: events devoted to employment and homeownership – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KeyBank.

KeyBank is focusing on its commitment to improving financial wellness among the local Black community with March events related to job recruitment and home ownership. Details on the events are below, and all local residents are invited to attend:

Job Recruitment Event: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Shiloh Baptist Church

1211 S “I” St. Tacoma, WA 98405

This recruitment opportunity will include on-the-spot interviews for qualified candidates for positions that include teller, personal banker and mortgage loan officer.

Home Ownership Class: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to noon

Church of the Living God

1954 South M St., Tacoma, WA 98405

KeyBank will share information designed to put attendees in a position to rebuild credit and improve their credit score, while guiding them through the process of purchasing a home and/or understanding the benefits of refinancing their home.

“At KeyBank we know that helping our neighbors build wealth through stable jobs and home ownership is critical to their success and instrumental in building and maintaining a vibrant economy,” said I.V. Reeves, Corporate Responsibility Officer for KeyBank for the Pacific Northwest, adding that similar events will be held in Seattle.

About KeyBank: KeyCorp’s roots trace nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190 billion at December 31, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com. KeyBank is Member FDIC.