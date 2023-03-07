Tacoma-Pierce County Opioid Task Force to hold annual summit in-person – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

For the first time in 3 years, Tacoma-Pierce County Opioid Task Force’s annual summit will be an in-person event, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, March 23 at Pioneer Park Pavilion, 220 S. Meridian, Puyallup.

Creating a system of culture and care in our community is the theme for the 2023 summit. The half-day event features task force committee updates, activities, breakout rooms to discuss creating a culture of care, and discussion about the opioid settlement funds.

You can register in advance to attend.

Tacoma-Pierce County Opioid Task Force is a partnership between Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, Pierce County, the City of Tacoma and Elevate Health.

“Pierce County has been hit especially hard by the opioid epidemic,” Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health Vice Chair and Pierce County Council District 6 Representative Jani Hitchen said. “This summit is a chance to talk about opportunities before us and how to best leverage our collective resources to help the people and communities impacted by this preventable epidemic. I truly appreciate the many years of work the Opioid Task Force, community leaders, advocates, experts, and those impacted have put in to finding innovative solutions to support our county residents.”

Drug poisonings have increased at an alarming rate since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual summit allows a space to concentrate on education, access to treatment and reducing stigma.

“The urgent need to address the crisis of opioids—both nationwide and in our county—grows more apparent every day,” said Director of Health Dr. Anthony L-T Chen. “Tacoma-Pierce County Opioid Task Force’s work to prevent substance use disorder, give people access to treatment, and provide the right services at the right time saves lives. I have faith in this group’s ability to lead the way out of the opioid crisis in Pierce County.”

Coffee and lunch will be provided at the event. Those who can’t attend in-person can watch the event’s live-stream.