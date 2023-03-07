Plan and Practice with Honors, Awards, and Scholarships – The Suburban Times

Perry Newell, Funding College Project announcement.

We work with participants from Preschool age and to Adulthood, some of those with are pictured at our website. The process and documents are designed to provide information to an international audience.

We encourage you to look at the award summary and verify it with a SEARCH by the award name or sponsor name –

DO NOT REGISTER ON A GERERAL AWARD SITE!

DIANASTARR is one of those people who started early with the encouragement of her family. Now at 12, she began learning the craft at 2 years of age and has persisted to become one who is seen, casted and televised. Holding her audiences as she performs on stage.

She has been featured by Pacific Northwest Ballet and King TV (https://www.king5.com/article/entertainment/television/programs/evening/black-ballerinas-playing-clara-pacific-northwest-ballet-nutcracracker/281-9240a975-42c3-4ca6-8cd4-cb920e406f16)

DianaStarr was accepted into a prestigious ballet school for a summer intensive training with The School of American Ballet in NYC. The School of American Ballet is the Holy Grail, of ballet schools and the pathway to dancing professionally for The New York City Ballet. She was also accepted into The American Ballet Theatre for a Young Dancers Workshop in LA, the same company Misty Copeland, dances for which should be honored. She needs our help to continue her education and training in this craft, If you would like to donate, the link is provided https://gofund.me/9572af19

Color it UP. Student Art Contest – The City of University Place is looking for talented young artists to help transform bland utility boxes into vibrant pieces of art. University Place students in grades 5-12 are invited to create designs that reflect community pride or happiness.

Winning designs will be printed on vinyl and wrapped around utility boxes along Cirque Drive between Bridgeport and Grandview. The four-sided utility boxes come in two sizes, and artists can download templates for each so they can submit art that will cover the entirety of both boxes. The contest is free and runs through April 14, 2023. Get all the details, including the templates and submission requirements, on the City Website. Link: https://thesubtimes.com/2023/02/26/color-it-up-student-art-contest/

NATIONAL RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION Scholarships – You have the passion – We have the cash – Each year, the NRAEF awards more than $1.2 million in scholarships to individuals pursuing a post-secondary degree in the restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industry.

The Foundation also provides grants for educators and for individuals seeking industry certifications to advance their careers.

Since the program’s inception in 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $26 million in scholarships to support the next generation of industry leaders. Link: https://chooserestaurants.org/programs/scholarships-grants/scholarships/

Congressional BLACK CAUCUS Scholarships – For more than three decades the CBCF in partnership with CBC Spouses has awarded scholarships to talented and deserving students. Each year, we award more than 300 scholarships to students that demonstrate leadership ability through exemplary community service and academic talent. Our scholarship programs support current or upcoming college students across a variety of disciplines. Amounts: $3,000 – $60,000 – Deadlines: March 31 – April 28, 2023. Link: https://www.cbcfinc.org/programs/scholarships/L

Common Data Set Initiative – The Common Data Set (CDS) initiative is a collaborative effort among data providers in the higher education community and publishers as represented by the College Board, Peterson’s, and U.S. News & World Report. The combined goal of this collaboration is to improve the quality and accuracy of information provided to all involved in a student’s transition into higher education, as well as to reduce the reporting burden on data providers.

Link: https://commondataset.org/

Retention and Graduation Rates – Matriculating into a college is one thing, returning your sophomore year in good standing and then successfully pushing through to a diploma is quite another. Nationwide, the average retention rate (students who return for sophomore year) is 78%. Graduation rates are measured by: 1) the percentage of students that complete their degree; and 2) how long it takes to do so. Our list of retention and graduation rates at roughly 330 of the nation’s top colleges and universities will show you each institution’s retention rate as well as what percentage of their student body graduates in four, five, and six years.

A high retention and four-year graduation rate are indicators of quality undergraduate education. Data was collected from each institution’s Common Data Set for 2021-22. Graduation rates were collected from the Fall 2015 cohort and retention rates measured students who enrolled in Fall 2020 and returned for Fall 2021. Link: https://www.collegetransitions.com/dataverse/retention-and-graduation-rates

HOW HEAVY INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK USE MAY BE AFFECTING KIDS NEGATIVELY – Studies show that depression among teenagers and young adults has gotten more common over the past decade. Social media use has also increased during the same time. It’s hard to say for sure that social media causes depression. Still, there are several ways that using social media could harm kids.

STEPS YOU CAN TAKE TO INSURE HEALTHY SOCIAL MEDIA USE:

Focus on balance: Make sure your kids are also engaging in social interaction offline and have time for activities that help build identity and self-confidence.

Turn off notifications: App developers are getting more and more aggressive with notifications to lure users to interrupt whatever they’re doing to engage constantly with their phones. Don’t let them.

Look out for girls at higher risk of depression: Monitor girls who are going through a particularly tough time or are under unusual stress. Negative effects of social media can have more impact when confidence is down.

Teach mindful use of social media: Encourage teenagers to be honest with themselves about how time spent on social media makes them feel and disengage from interactions that increase stress or unhappiness.

Model restraint and balance in your own media diet: Set an example by disengaging from media to spend quality family time together, including phone-free dinners and other activities. Kids may resist, but they’ll feel the benefits.

Phone-free time before sleep: Enforce a policy of no smartphones in the bedroom after a specific time and overnight. Use an old-fashioned alarm clock to wake up.

Link: https://childmind.org/article/is-social-media-use-causing-depression/

CTCL Scholarships – The scholarship is open to all current high school seniors who plan to enroll at a CTCL member institution as first-time undergraduates for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Colleges That Change Lives have been published, each update offering valuable insights about the college search, as well as profiles of 44 small, residential, liberal arts schools that offer high-impact, transformative educational experiences to thousands of students each year. Link: https://ctcl.org/scholarship-application/

Hispanic Scholarship Fund – HSF awards more than $30 million in Scholarships annually and, depending upon available funds, HSF Scholars may also be eligible to receive a scholarship, which range from $500-$5,000 and are awarded directly to students. Visit sponsor website: Link: https://www.hsf.net/scholarship

Chicana Latina Foundation – The application is currently open and will close on March 31st, 2023.

COMMITMENT TO EQUALITY AND JUSTICE FOR CHICANA AND LATINA WOMEN

Our Leadership and Scholarship Program forms the cornerstone of the Chicana Latina Foundation. Each year we award merit-based scholarships valued at $1500 to 40-45 powerful Latina students.

Link: https://chicanalatina.org/programs/scholarships/

International Education – Our Vision – International Education® (IIE) when it was founded in 1919, it would have been impossible to imagine the world we now inhabit, where international connections are paramount.

We believe that when education transcends borders, it opens minds, enabling people to go beyond building connections to solving problems together. Our vision is a peaceful, equitable world enriched by the international exchange of ideas and greater understanding between people and cultures.

Our Mission – IIE’s mission is to help people and organizations leverage the power of international education to thrive in today’s interconnected world. Find a Scholarship or Program – IIE manages more than 200 programs with participants from more than 180 countries. In the last year alone, more than 29,000 people participated in IIE managed programs. Use our program finder to explore opportunities. Link: https://www.iie.org/scholarships-programs/

Tacoma Community College Foundation Scholarships – Scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year will be accepted starting January 1, 2023 and the deadline is March 31, 2023.

HOW DO FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS WORK?

Each year over 200 scholarships, totaling more than $450,000, are awarded to TCC students to help with the cost of school. A TCC Foundation scholarship is a gift, not a loan, so you won’t have to worry about paying it back.

Link: https://www.tacomacc.edu/about/foundation/foundation-scholarships

WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY GLOBAL CAMPUS – Washington State University is a top-tier, non-profit public research university that has been inspiring greatness in students since 1890. Our students, faculty, and alumni make the world a better place.

Cutting-edge academic technologies enable WSU faculty to bring their courses to life in an online format. Our faculty include world-renowned researchers and industry experts dedicated to teaching. Our students bring a wealth of work and life experiences and diverse perspectives that enhance learning.

Link: https://online.wsu.edu/apply/apply-now/

Prison Scholar Fund – CURRENTLY SERVING WASHINGTON STATE RESIDENTS ONLY

Are you, or someone you know, justice involved and would like to increase your digital

knowledge from the pros? Do you need a laptop or cell phone? While supplies last, PSF will gift one to you, that you can KEEP! Offerings Include:

• Culturally Literate Digital Navigator Services

– One year of assistance with affordable (free) internet access

– Distributing internet enabled devices and providing subscription assistance

• Culturally Literate Workforce Development Services

– Employment Services, Job Skills Training

• Culturally Literate Systems and Social Navigation Services

– Social, Leadership, Health, and Basic Needs Navigation

– Education Navigation

Participants in the program who show aptitude for careers in tech may be invited to apply for the PSF’s coding bootcamp, in partnership with Coding Dojo.

Learn more about the bootcamp here: www.codingdojo.com/coding-bootcamp

WHEN? Today until June 30th, 2023, while supplies last.

WHERE? PSF’s Digital Equity team will be traveling across the state. Sign up to be notified when we’ll be near you.

HOW? Contact PSF for future dates of sessions and to participate: Sign Up: bit.ly/PSF Digital Equity

Questions? outreach@prisonscholars.org

SCHOLARSHIPS REINVENTED – Scholaroo – Stop using outdated scholarship search tools. We built Scholaroo to make it easier, faster, and even fun to access up to $30 billion in scholarship aid.

COLLEGE IS HARD – PAYING FOR IT SHOULDN’T BE – Scholaroo helps you find your dream scholarships with none of the hassle…

At Scholaroo, you’ve got a team of scholarship professionals working around the clock and around the globe to help you pay for college. We realize your time is precious so we do the leg work for you.

Your team will identify the best scholarships for you from around the world based on your own unique profile and give you the behind-the-scenes tips, tricks, and tactics you need to realize scholarship opportunities.

Link: https://scholaroo.com/

Marsden Scholarship – Application Deadline: 3/15/2023 – Amount: Varies – Description: The George and Dorothy Marsden Scholarship Fund was established by Mrs. Marsden to help academically promising students from the Inland Northwest maximize their potential at the world’s best colleges and universities. “My intentions would be wholly fulfilled,” she wrote, if “… our young people … go to the great universities of the world as designated Marsden Scholars.” Up to two new Marsden Scholars are named each spring from high school seniors whose permanent legal residence is within the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane, and a number of scholarships are renewed. Applications for 2023 are now open. Link: https://www.stjohns-cathedral.org/outreach/marsden-scholarship/

Student Of Color Scholarship – Award: $10,000 – Due: 4/18/2023 – Funded by Northwest Osteopathic Medical Foundation – The Student of Color Scholarship is offered by the Northwest Osteopathic Medical Foundation. The scholarship aims at investing in the future of osteopathic medicine in the Pacific Northwest. The scholarship program is eligible for students in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana.

The Northwest Osteopathic Medical Foundation scholarship program supports today’s osteopathic medical students by defraying some of the costs of medical school tuition. It targets undergraduates or postgraduates students in healthcare. The applicants for this scholarship need to be studying or majoring in osteopathic medicine, healthcare, or patient care and taking their courses in COCA accredited schools.

Since its inception in 1986, the foundation has awarded over 500 scholarships to aid in osteopathic medical school tuition for students from the Northwest. The Northwest Osteopathic Medical Foundation notes that students of color are historically underrepresented. This Student of Color Scholarship was established for African American or Hispanic students who demonstrate a commitment to improving healthcare outcomes through patient care for people of color.

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS – Eligible Grade: All – Maximum Age: Any – Required GPA: Any – Geographic Eligibility: Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Alaska, Washington – Gender: Any – Race/Ethnicity: Black, Hispanic

Link: https://www.nwosteo.org/what-we-do/scholarship/

RADIOACTIVE’S SUMMER 2023 INTRO TO RADIO JOURNALISM WORKSHOP

The early application deadline is Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 11:59 pm PT, and the final application deadline is Tuesday, May 9, 2023 11:59 pm PT. We encourage you to apply early! The application process will become more competitive after the first deadline passes. This is a PAID opportunity open to teens ages 15-18 in the greater Seattle area.

Youth earn $1,000 for completing the workshop.

In RadioActive Youth Media’s fun, challenging, and hands-on summer workshop,

teens get paid to learn radio journalism and storytelling skills, build confidence, and work with others while producing a true radio story and podcast episode. The 2023 summer workshop will take place most weekdays from Monday, July 10 through Wednesday, August 9, 2023, and be held partially in-person at KUOW and partially online on Zoom. There will also be two required online prep meetings June 28 and July 5. Participants are required to attend all workshop meetings.

Link: https://www.kuow.org/summer

AVIONICS TECHNICIAN & AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION PROCEDURES – Applications can be submitted until midnight April 1, 2023.

Before you begin:

Have a scanned file (.jpg, .pdf, etc.) of your most recent high school or college

transcript on your computer.

Prepare your responses to the Questions & Essay section before you start

application.

It is suggested you type your responses in a document editor (MS Word, Google Docs) then cut and paste into the appropriate field.

Applications received without completed information will not be considered.

Link: https://aea.net/EducationalFoundation/Scholarship_Application.asp

BRIDGING AFRICA & BLACK AMERICA – BABA INC

Apply for the full funded Trip To Ghana,

During this fellowship, participants will:

Build bridges with Ghanaian counterparts, as well as understand and respect the history of Ghana as the oldest independent African state.

Gain experience and knowledge about the Atlantic Slave Trade.

Be ambassadors for social and racial justice. Once they return to the United States.

Deadline: March 25, 2023 – Link: https://naacp.org/

THE FUNDING COLLEGE PROJECT is an OPEN PLATFORM, we invite and encourage others to share their support, offers or information. We do not require registration and do not collect personally identifiable information.

We are deeply indebted to the individuals and organizations which have helped us to reach an audience that has become worldwide.

Please share this information with others.

Community Foundation of North Central Washington – Application Deadlines: March 1 and June 1

There are over 130 scholarships available, each with its own specific criteria. Our online application process will ask questions that will determine the scholarships for which you are eligible.

There are two separate scholarship applications – one for General scholarships and one for Nursing/Allied Health/Trades. If you are applying for the latter, we recommend you also apply for General scholarships as well.

Once you complete the application, you’ll receive an email that will include the list scholarships for which you are eligible and any supplemental questions that may be required to complete.

Link: https://cfncw.org/scholarships/

UNCF General Scholarship – Sponsor: UNCF – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 31, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to students enrolled full-time at one of the 37 UNCF member institutions during the 2022-2023 academic year. Applicant must have a demonstrated financial need as verified by the financial aid office and have a minimum GPA of 2.5. Link: https://uncf.org/scholarships

Too Cool to Pay for School Scholarship – Sponsor: Access Scholarships – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: March 31, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school, college, and graduate school students of all years who are U.S. residents, DACA and undocumented students, or international students currently studying in the U.S.

Link: https://accessscholarships.com/1k-too-cool-to-pay-for-school/

Stossel in the Classroom Video Contest – Sponsor: Stossel in the Classroom Video Contest – Amount: Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: March 31, 2023 – Description: Contest is open to filmmakers aged 10-23. Applicant must create a 1-3 minute video one of three given topics (1. The American Constitution in Our Lives, 2. Inflation: Root Causes and Community Impact, 3. Economics in the Wild). Link: https://stosselintheclassroom.org/video-contest/

Announcing our 2022-23 Essay Contest! Every year, we hold an essay contest to give your students an opportunity to express themselves and win great prizes. This year, we’re giving away over $12,000. And we have prizes for teachers, too!

Stossel in the Classroom Essay Contest – Sponsor: Stossel in the Classroom – Amount: Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: March 31, 2023 – Description: Contest is open to writers aged 10-18 (grades 5-12). Applicant must submit an essay on one of three given topics (1. The American Constitution in Our Lives, 2. Inflation: Root Causes and Community Impact, 3. Economics in the Wild). Link: https://stosselintheclassroom.org/essay-contest/

Sherelle T. and Timothy T. Carper III Scholarship – Sponsor: National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs (NANBPWC) – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 31, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to African American single mothers (age 18-30) who are United States citizens and enrolled in an accredited college or university. Applicant must major in a STEM, Aviation, Political Science, Communications, or Business Management related field. Link: https://nanbpwc.org/education/scholarships/

Peola Smith-Smith Educational Leadership Scholarship – Sponsor: National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs (NANBPWC) – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 31, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to African American females who are either graduating high school seniors or college undergraduate students who plan to major in Education. Applicant must be a member of NANBPWC Inc.

Link: https://nanbpwc.org/education/scholarships/

AHLA Scholarships – Sponsor: AHLA Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 15, 2023 – Description: Scholarships are open to incoming freshman through graduate students who are enrolled in a hospitality management degree program. Multiple scholarships available. Link: https://www.ahlafoundation.org/academic-scholarships

Minority Teachers of Illinois (MTI) Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Illinois Student Assistance Commission – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: March 31, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to residents of Illinois who are minority students of either African American/Black, Hispanic American, Asian American or Native Origin. Applicant must be a current undergraduate or graduate student at an Illinois institution of higher education in a course of study which, upon completion, qualifies them to be certified as a preschool, elementary, or secondary school teacher.

Link: https://www.isac.org/students/during-college/types-of-financial-aid/scholarships/minority-teachers-of-illinois-mti-scholarship-program.html

Key Thinkers Scholarship – Sponsor: MoneyKey – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: March 31, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. Citizens and Permanent Residents who are enrolled a full-time student at an accredited college, university, or trade school in the United States. Applicant must submit an essay on a given topic related to financial responsibility. Link: https://www.moneykey.com/scholarship/

ANTHC Board of Directors $5,000 Scholarship Application opens March 1, 2023 – ANTHC Scholarship – Sponsor: Alaska Native Tribal health Consortium – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: March 31, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to Alaska Native and American Indian students who are permanent Alaska residents, interested in working in a health care related field, and currently enrolled in a formal education or training program.

Link: https://www.anthc.org/scholarship-opportunities/

Bodie McDowell Scholarship – Sponsor: Outdoor Writers Association of America – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: March 30, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate students entering their junior or senior year of study or graduate students. Applicant must have career goals in outdoor communications.

Link: https://owaa.submittable.com/submit

Army Nurse Corps Association (ANCA) Scholarship – Sponsor: Army Nurse Corps Association – Amount: $3,000 – Closing Date: March 30, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to students currently enrolled in an accredited baccalaureate or advanced degree nursing or nurse anesthesia program who are serving or have previously served in any branch of a component of the U.S. Army. Applicant must not currently be receiving funding by a component of the U.S. Army and have received an Honorable Discharge (if applicable). Link: http://e-anca.org/Scholarships

Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Scholarships – Sponsor: Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 27, 2023 – Description: Scholarships are open to incoming and current undergraduate and graduate students who are/will be attending a HBCU or PBI (Predominantly Black Institution) during the 2023-2024 school year. On the website choose the table that says, “2023-2024 Scholarships.”

Link: https://www.tmcf.org/students-alumni/scholarships/open-scholarships/

TMCF | McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden Scholarships – Sponsor: TMCF | McDonalds – Amount: Up to $15,000 – Closing Date: March 27, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors and current undergraduate students who are/will be attending a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) or Predominantly Black Institution (PBI). Applicant must have at least a 2.7 GPA and be able to demonstrate leadership abilities.

Link: https://www.tmcf.org/students-alumni/scholarship/tmcf-mcdonalds-black-and-positively-golden-scholarships/

NIADA Foundation Scholarship – Sponsor: National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 26, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors who are legally residing in one of the four NIADA Regions. Applicant must submit completed application and an essay discussing their interest in the automotive industry. Link: https://niada.com/foundation/

Chin: Shui Kuen and Allen Chin Scholarship – Sponsor: Asian Pacific Fund – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: March 24, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to incoming and current undergraduate college students who has done community advocacy and social justice work on behalf of Asian American, immigrant, gay and lesbian and/or other progressive causes. Applicant or parents must be current or former employee at an Asian-owned or Asian cuisine resident. Link: https://asianpacificfund.org/what-we-do/scholarships/apply-for-scholarship/

WE ARE CONSTANTLY LOOKING FOR HONOR, AWARDS & SC HOLARSHIPS – UPDATING WEBSITE DAILY – We operate virtually and in print. The Suburban Times – https://thesubtimes.com – may also publish – Search: Perry L. Newell and/or Funding College Project. Some of the annual awards here.

It’s FREE – We are spreading the word about Scholarships, Honors, and Awards.

EWI Scholarship Program – Spokane – Sponsor: Executive Women International – Spokane – Amount: $4,000 – Closing Date: March 17, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school juniors who live within Spokane (Washington) or Kootenai (Idaho) counties, have a minimum GPA of 3.0, and have contributed to their community as demonstrated by involvement in extracurricular activities, work, religious, or volunteer activities. Up to three juniors per school are eligible to apply – applicant must contact and be approved by a school official to submit an EWISP scholarship application. Link: https://ewispokane.org/scholarships/

Education First Scholarships – Sponsor: Education First – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: March 17, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors from select high schools in the following U.S. cities: Austin, Boston, Denver, Los Angeles, Portland (OR), San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle. Link: https://educationfirst.org/our-scholarships/

USDA 1890 National Scholars Program – Sponsor: United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 15, 2023 – Description: Scholarships are open to U.S. citizens who have at least a 3.0 GPA and are accepted for admission or currently attending one of the nineteen 1890 Historically Black Land-Grant Universities. Applicant must study agriculture, food, natural resource science, or other related academic disciplines.

Link: https://www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars

Survivor Scholarship – Sponsor: The Quell Foundation – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: March 14, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate and graduate students who have been diagnosed with a mental health condition. Link: https://thequellfoundation.org/scholarships/

Bridge the Gap Scholarship – Sponsor: The Quell Foundation – Amount: Up to $2,000 –

Closing Date: March 14, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate and

graduate students who are pursuing a degree in psychology, social work, or other fields of

study related to provision of mental health services. Link: https://thequellfoundation.org/scholarships/

Truman D. Picard Scholarship – Sponsor: Intertribal Timber Council – Amount: Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: March 10, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors and current undergraduate and graduate students who are Native American and pursuing a higher education in Natural Resources.

Link: https://www.itcnet.org/about_us/scholarships.html

AMAC Scholarship Program – Sponsor: The Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC) Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 10, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors and current college students who are pursuing careers in the aviation industry and seeking a BS or BA in Aviation, Business Administration, Accounting, Architecture, Engineering or Finance. Link: https://www.amac-org.com/scholarships/

AABE National Scholarships – Sponsor: American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE) – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 10, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who are members of one of the underrepresented minority groups in the sciences or related areas of technology. Applicant must demonstrate financial need and plan to major in business, engineering, technology, mathematics, or physical science. Applicants must be sent to their local chapter for consideration. Link: https://www.aabe.org/index.php?component=pages&id=4

PAF’s Scholarships for Survivors – Sponsor: Patient Advocate Foundation (PAF) Amount: $3,000 annually up to four consecutive years, as long as applicant meet the guidelines of the program Closing Date: March 9, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to students undergraduate and graduate students (under the age of 25 for

undergraduate students and under the age of 35 for graduate students) who have been diagnosed with or treated for cancer, a chronic, or life threatening debilitating disease within the past five years. In addition to the national undergraduate program, there is a scholarships specifically for undergraduate student from Virginia. Link: https://www.patientadvocate.org/connect-with-services/apply-for-a-scholarship/

Lifelong Hobby Scholarship – Sponsor: Marsala Law Group – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: March 9, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to current undergraduate and graduate students with at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicant must submit a three minute video answering the following prompt: “Making time for hobbies can greatly benefit a person and ensure that they are focused on what is important to them. What would you consider to be your lifelong hobby?”

Link: https://www.marsalalawgroup.com/scholarship

Gilman-McCain Scholarship – Sponsor: Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of State – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: March 9, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate child dependents of an active duty service member to study or intern abroad on a credit-bearing program. This deadline is for students studying or interning abroad during May 2023 to April 2024.

Link: https://www.gilmanscholarship.org/program/gilman-mccain-scholarships/

Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of State – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: March 9, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to undergraduate students in good academic standing who are U.S. citizens. Applicant must be receiving a Federal Pell Grant and applying to or has been accepted into a study abroad program or internship.

Link: https://www.gilmanscholarship.org/applicants/application-overview/

AFA Leader and Academic Scholarships – Sponsor: Agriculture Future of America – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 9, 2023 – Description: Scholarships are open to graduating high school seniors and current undergraduate students enrolled in an agriculture-related degree programs across the U.S. Link: https://www.agfuture.org/scholarships

Doodle 4 Google – Sponsor: Google Inc. – Amount: $30,000 – Closing Date: March 7, 2023 – Description: Program is open to students in grades kindergarten through twelfth grades. Student must create an uplifting doodle that tells the world “I am grateful for…” Link: https://doodles.google.com/d4g/

DCU Memorial Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Digital Federal Credit Union (DCU) – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: March 3, 2023 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who will be attending college in the Fall. Applicant must submit two references and an essay on why they should receive the scholarship.

Link: https://www.dcuforkids.org/scholarships/

A SINGLE APPROACH IS NOT WHAT WE RECOMMEND!

A single approach to obtaining the necessary resources to complete one’s education is not what we recommend! Some colleges today cost $45,000 or more per year and this does not include living and experience expenses.

We have had the opportunity to test several methods with thousands of individuals each year and have found that a number of ways which enable students to succeed.

Internal Revenue Tax Code – will help you determine if you’re eligible for certain educational credits or deductions including the American Opportunity Credit, the Lifetime Learning Credit, and the Tuition and Fees Deduction. Link: https://www.irs.gov/publications/p970

Will this process allow you to use these funds to create opportunities for the student?

Beyond the standard Financial Aid Programs, are other federal, state or tribal and other programs which may assist you? (A few examples are these which may fix your situation)

Social Media – Don’t post anything which would compromise you or your objectives.

– Don’t post anything which would compromise you or your objectives. LinkedIn – Once setup and functioning, your experience, current situation and story should be told here.

– Once setup and functioning, your experience, current situation and story should be told here. Crowdfunding Sites for Fundraising – Gofundme (https://www.gofundme.com), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/fundraisers) and Paypal (https://www.paypal.com/us/home) are only a few of the places where funds can be raised to support you and your causes.

INTERNSHIPS or other paid positions are available from many organizations – (www.internships.com/) these should be included in a resume and portfolio.

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS CAN BE EASY! Filling out all of those scholarship applications can be time-consuming, but it doesn’t have to be. With Scholar Snapp, apply in a fraction of the time — it’s fast, easy, and free.

Link: www.scholarsnapp.org/students/

Going Merry – Applying to scholarships can feel repetitive; that’s why Going Merry lets students type in information once and apply for multiple scholarships at the same time. If you’re in a time crunch, look for awards on Going Merry before checking out the other major sites. Link: https://www.goingmerry.com/

Cappex claims to be the biggest online scholarship database, so it could pay to check the site for possible leads. Like other sites, you have to create an account to see all the scholarships you might qualify for. Their filter system lets you sort awards by year in school, scholarship amount, gender, ethnicity and award deadline. You can also search for renewable scholarships, which offer college funding for multiple years. Link: https://www.cappex.com/

CareerOneStop – The U.S. Department of Labor has its own scholarship website through the CareerOneStop portal. There are more than 8,000 scholarships listed, and you can filter awards by keyword or sort them by amount, deadline, residing state and state where you’ll be studying. Link: https://www.careeronestop.org/toolkit/training/find-scholarships.aspx

Scholly – When you fill out a profile on Scholly, their algorithm will comb through available scholarships and create a list of eligible awards. Each scholarship will have a Scholly score, which ranks how good of a fit it is for your background and experience. The higher the Scholly score, the stronger match you are with the scholarship’s requirements.

Link: https://myscholly.com/

Bold.org – While many scholarship sites are difficult to navigate, Bold.org has one of the cleanest interfaces. It’s easy to search and find different scholarships you may be eligible for and you can filter by your education level, award category, award amount and deadline. You can even toggle on the “no-essay” button to find scholarships that don’t require a written essay. Link: https://bold.org/

ScholarshipOwl is a popular scholarship website that compiles awards and organizes them by amount, types of requirements, number of winners and length of time until the application is due. ScholarshipOwl will automatically resubmit your application to recurring scholarships that don’t require anything beyond your basic information. This leaves you more time to focus on awards that require essays and recommendation letters.

Link: https://scholarshipowl.com/

Scholarships.com divides scholarships by a variety of unique categories, including GPA, military affiliation, ethnicity, artistic ability, ACT or SAT score and residing state. And when you select one of these categories, you’ll likely see a large list of subcategories, where you can then view all eligible scholarships. This system helps students find niche awards with smaller applicant pools that they’re more likely to win. Link: https://www.scholarships.com/

Are there school or industry specific programs which may be of assistance?

Can local trainer, teachers, mentors, supplier or trusted advocates be of assistance?

ARE YOUR DOCUMENTS READY? Some of the tools you need and should have ready.

Biographically Statement

Personal Portfolio

Resume

Community Recognition & Awards

School Transcript

Test Scores

References

Thank You Cards