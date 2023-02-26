Color it UP. Student Art Contest

City of University Place announcement.

The City of University Place is looking for talented young artists to help transform bland utility boxes into vibrant pieces of art. University Place students in grades 5-12 are invited to create designs that reflect community pride or happiness.

Winning designs will be printed on vinyl and wrapped around utility boxes along Cirque Drive between Bridgeport and Grandview. The four-sided utility boxes come in two sizes, and artists can download templates for each so they can submit art that will cover the entirety of both boxes.

The contest is free and runs through April 14, 2023. Get all the details, including the templates and submission requirements, on the City Website.