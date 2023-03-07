 Jim ‘Tok’ Wells – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Jim ‘Tok’ Wells

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Family.

Jim Wells lived a unique life filled with joy, beautiful places, and spread positivity every where he went. Even on the darkest days he would shine light towards something to be learned. He was a father, 1 of 2 founders of the Green and Purple Kitchen, and spent many years rigging concerts and events all around the United States. his work behind the scenes brought happiness to hundreds of thousands of people. If you’ve attended a show at the gorge, wamu theatre, Tacoma dome, Yakima sundome, or Everett arena, there’s a good chance that he worked many hours to make that show possible. He loved his job, almost as much as he loved feeding people & sharing stories of his travels.

He left this world surrounded by those he loved, while doing what he loved the most.

His legacy continues through his daughters, stagehands, rainbow family. All of whom miss him, indescribably.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *