Jim ‘Tok’ Wells – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Family.

Jim Wells lived a unique life filled with joy, beautiful places, and spread positivity every where he went. Even on the darkest days he would shine light towards something to be learned. He was a father, 1 of 2 founders of the Green and Purple Kitchen, and spent many years rigging concerts and events all around the United States. his work behind the scenes brought happiness to hundreds of thousands of people. If you’ve attended a show at the gorge, wamu theatre, Tacoma dome, Yakima sundome, or Everett arena, there’s a good chance that he worked many hours to make that show possible. He loved his job, almost as much as he loved feeding people & sharing stories of his travels.

He left this world surrounded by those he loved, while doing what he loved the most.

His legacy continues through his daughters, stagehands, rainbow family. All of whom miss him, indescribably.