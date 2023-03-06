Christine Gregoire joins Puget Sound Energy Board of Directors – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy announcement.

Former Washington State Governor Christine Gregoire joined the board of directors for Puget Energy, Inc. and Puget Sound Energy Inc., effective Feb. 24, 2023.

Christine Gregoire is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Challenge Seattle, an alliance of CEOs from 21 of the region’s largest private-sector employers. She served as Washington’s 22nd governor from 2005 to 2013 and has long been a champion of policies and initiatives aimed at cutting greenhouse gases and battling climate change. As Governor, she was responsible for issuing an executive order setting the first carbon emission reduction goals for the State of Washington.

“We are pleased to welcome Governor Gregoire to our board of directors,” said Scott Armstrong, PSE board chair. “Her deep commitment to advancing the fight against climate change and collaborative leadership will be invaluable to Puget Sound Energy on its journey toward becoming a beyond net zero carbon energy company by 2045.”

In 2022, Gregoire chaired PSE’s Beyond Net Zero Advisory Committee, an advisory group of regional, state and industry leaders to provide counsel and recommendations to help move PSE further, faster toward a cleaner energy future.

“Washington state has some of the most progressive climate policies in the nation,” said Governor Gregoire. “As the state’s largest utility, PSE has the opportunity to be a model for the transition to clean energy in a way that leads with equity and balances customer expectations for reliability and affordability.”

